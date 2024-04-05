Akoya Biosciences Showcases Spatial Biology 2.0 Solutions at AACR Annual Meeting with Case Studies Demonstrating Unprecedented Speed and Scale

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced it will highlight case studies featuring its Spatial Biology 2.0 Solutions that enable unprecedented speed and scale for spatial biology studies at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2024 Annual Meeting in San Diego, April 5 to 10. In addition, the company will showcase new applications of its PhenoCode™ Signature Panels and preliminary data from the Thermo Fisher ViewRNA assays on Akoya’s platforms.



Presentations Showcase the Power of Spatial Biology 2.0

Industry-leading capabilities of the company’s spatial biology platforms will be presented during Akoya’s Spotlight Theater, titled “Spatial Biology 2.0: Spatial Insights and Precision Medicine at Unprecedented Scale” on Monday, April 8 at 3 PM (PST). The event will describe how researchers are revealing new insights into the tumor microenvironment, elucidating the mechanisms of cancer treatment response, and paving the way for spatial biology to impact patient outcomes. Deployment of Akoya’s PhenoCycler®-Fusion 2.0, PhenoImager® HT 2.0, and PhenoCode Panels across the research continuum, from ultrahigh-plex discoveries to actionable signatures, will be described by the presenters:

Suzanne K. Coberly, MS MD, FCAP, Scientific Senior Director, Discovery & Translational Pathology, Oncogenesis TRC, Bristol Myers Squibb

Arutha Kulasinghe PhD, Scientific Director of the Queensland Spatial Biology Center in Brisbane, Group Leader at The University of Queensland

Pascal Bamford, PhD, Senior Vice President, R&D and Laboratory Operations, Akoya Biosciences



Dr. Kulasinghe will also present a talk entitled “Ultra high-plex profiling of the tumor microenvironment” on April 6 from 12:36 PM - 12:54 PM PT in Session MW14 - Choosing and Using Antibodies for Spatial Informed Protein Expression. He will discuss the development of ultrahigh-plex antibody panels for the comprehensive characterization of the tumor microenvironment.

Spatial Biology 2.0 Solutions Displayed at Booth #247

Akoya Biosciences will demonstrate new uses of its PhenoCode Signature Panels for accelerating discovery and validation of spatial biomarkers using the PhenoImager HT 2.0 platform. The company will also present initial findings from the Thermo Fisher Scientific ViewRNA assays on the PhenoCycler-Fusion 2.0.

PhenoCycler-Fusion 2.0: Offers automated multi-slide capabilities, allowing researchers to efficiently generate ultrahigh-plex, multiomic spatial phenotyping data for larger samples at exceptional speeds.

PhenoImager HT 2.0: Features targeted PhenoCode Signature Panels and onboard spectral unmixing, simplifying biomarker development and validation workflows for large scale studies.

Poster Presentations

Several studies featuring Akoya’s Spatial Biology platforms will be described in the following posters:

Monday, April 8: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Poster 1525: Integration of high-plex tumor-Immune phenotyping and checkpoint interactions for deeper spatial characterization of human cancer tissues. S. Bodbin, Navinci Diagnostics et al.

Monday, April 8: 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Poster 3623: Quantifying pharmacodynamic markers of radioligand therapies in tumor by multiplex immunofluorescence and automated quantitative analysis (AQUA) algorithms. J. Santos, Navigate BioPharma Services, Inc. et al.

Poster 3651: Mutational analysis and spatial phenotyping to decipher racial disparities in pancreatic adenocarcinoma; D. J. Salas-Escabillas, University of Michigan et al.

Poster 3763: Comparative spatial analyses of the tumor immune landscape in different mouse models of glioblastoma; D. Klymyshyn, Akoya Biosciences et al.

Tuesday, April 9: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Poster 3988: Deep spatial immunophenotyping of lymphoid aggregates in pancreatic cancer using multi-omic integration of ultra high-plex proteomics and transcriptomics; D. Gong, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) et al.

Poster 5503: Ultrahigh-plex spatial phenotyping of head and neck cancer tissue uncovers multiomic signatures of immunotherapy response; A. Pratapa, Akoya Biosciences et al.

Poster 5504: Integrating ultrahigh-plex spatial phenotyping: From discovery to clinical applications, A. Pratapa; Akoya Biosciences et al.

Tuesday, April 9: 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Poster 5507: High-resolution spatial atlas reveals insight into spatial landscape of lung cancer and chronic lung diseases; R. Nandigama, Justus Liebig University et al.

Poster 5508: Single-cell spatial landscape of the mutation-specific human lung tumor immune microenvironment; R. Nandigama, Justus Liebig University et al.

Wednesday, April 10: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Poster 6738: Overlapping and distinct mechanisms of effective neoantigen cancer vaccines and immune checkpoint therapy; S. Keshari, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center et al.

Poster 6872: A spatio-temporal approach to mapping the dynamics of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma progression and immunotherapy response: A journey through TiME; N. Jhaveri, Akoya Biosciences et al.

Network of CROs Providing Spatial Biology Services Continues to Grow

Thirteen of Akoya’s twenty qualified CRO service providers will also be exhibiting at AACR. Akoya’s CRO network continues to grow rapidly, reflecting the demand for spatial phenotyping solutions across the biopharmaceutical industry. Offering biomarker testing services, these CROs enable drug developers and academic research institutions to accelerate the discovery and development of new immuno-therapies.

Full details about Akoya’s AACR activities and poster presentations can be found here.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations about the potential and utility of our products and services, the market demand for spatial phenotyping solutions and predictions regarding the future impact of spatial biology.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Akoya Biosciences

investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Christine Quern

617-650-8497

media@akoyabio.com



