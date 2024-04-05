Route 15 / Mill St, Hardwick

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police St Johnsbury

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 15, in the area of Mill St, in Hardwick will be shut down for a motor vehicle accident. Units on scene advised this will last several hours.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes, please drive carefully.

