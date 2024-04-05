Building Automation and Controls Market Size to Hit $215.59 Billion By 2027 | Beijer Electronics, ABB

The building automation and controls market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to high economic expansion of leading Asia-Pacific countries.” — David Correa

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research Titled "Building Automation and Controls Market By Product Type (HVAC Control, Lighting Control, and Security & Access Control), Offering (Integration and Services), and Industry Vertical (Residential, Enterprise, Industrial, Hospitality, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

The global building automation and controls market size was valued at $101.91 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $215.59 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.10% from 2020 to 2027.

The building automation and controls system is a centralized system that controls, monitors, and records the functions of building services systems. Building facilities, which are monitored and controlled by a reliable BACS system tend to maintain the building environment more efficiently and reduce the building's environmental impact and energy costs. In addition, the building automation system broadly refers to creating network systems of hardware and software that monitor and control building’s facility systems such as electricity, lighting, plumbing, HVAC, and water supply.

Some of the prime drivers of the Building Automation and Controls industry are surge in penetration of the aging infrastructure is further anticipated to drive the Building Automation and Controls market growth. The market for Building Automation and Controls would be driven by investing in new technology aimed at increasing system life. Another key factor driving the growth of the Building Automation and Controls market is the increased focus on infrastructure throughout the world.

Building Automation and Controls provides monitoring technology to alert maintenance workers when outdated and overused equipment is about to fail, allowing them to make better decisions by providing real-time data on problems and possibilities for improvement. Aside from the limits listed above, there are others, such as environmental factors such as temperature and humidity, as well as groundwater seepage, which can have an influence on the operation of switchgear electrical networks, particularly those situated outside. The changing times necessitate changes in the fundamentals as well. In this situation, even small and medium-sized organizations (SMEs) are taking advantage of collocation data hubs' immense potential and the internet's enormous capacity.

Key Segmentation

The global building automation and controls market is segmented on the basis of product type, offering, industrial vertical, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into HVAC control, lighting control, and security & access control. Based on offering, it is bifurcated into integration and services. Depending on industry vertical, it is classified into residential, enterprise, industrial, hospitality, retail, and others.

The Building Automation and Controls market is analyzed on the basis of geographical penetration along with a study of market influence in the various regions such as North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Building Automation and Controls Market Research Report:

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major building automation and controls market leaders, such as Honeywell International, Beijer Electronics, ABB, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Legrand, Lutron Electronics Co., and Control4 Corporation,are provided in this report.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

(1) What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the industry?

(2) Who are the leading players functioning in the Global Building Automation and Controls marketplace?

(3) What are the key strategies participants are likely to adopt to increase their share in the industry?

(4) What is the competitive situation in the Global Building Automation and Controls market?

(5) What are the emerging trends that may influence the Global Building Automation and Controls market growth?

(6) Which product type segment will exhibit high CAGR in future?

(7) Which application segment will grab a handsome share in the Global Building Automation and Controls industry?

(8) Which region is lucrative for the manufacturers?

