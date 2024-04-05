Reuters Publishes Pulsar Helium Film Documentary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR | OTCQB:PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a recently filmed documentary featuring Pulsar’s team onsite during the drilling of the Jetstream #1 appraisal well at the Topaz helium project (USA, MN) has been published as a dedicated segment on reuters.com. The content, produced by Acumen Media, has been created as part of the Reuters Plus ‘Global Health Campaign’ initiative. Click the following link to view https://www.reuters.com/plus/acumen/global-health/pulsar-helium-industrial-gases

Helium production is limited to only a handful of sources located around the globe, with USA supply in decline and Europe reliant on foreign supply. Pulsar, whose assets are in the USA and Greenland, is the first private helium exploration company to work directly with the Reuters news network to highlight the critical importance of ‘safe jurisdiction’ domestically sourced primary helium.

Helium is critically listed in Canada & the EU and is essential for the technology of today and into the future. Almost all electronic devices require helium during manufacture, key lifesaving medical services including MRI scanners and breathing gasses also rely on a steady and reliable source of helium.

Since this documentary was filmed Pulsar has identified helium contents of up to 13.8% at Topaz, making it one of the highest-grade discoveries in history. Pulsar is now furthering operations at Topaz, with the intention of realizing Topaz’s potential for production.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR and on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar’s portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

