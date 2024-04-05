“Legego”, the global travel platform celebrated its launch at a prestigious event, where it attracted great interest
The innovative travel platform
The “Legego” platform, available in both web and mobile PWA application versions and already operating worldwide, encourages users to explore and share their travel experiences on social networks. “Legego” offers an AI assistant and a planner through its prototype application. According to the latest data, the PWA market is predicted to grow by 31.9% and is projected to reach a value of $10.44 billion by 2027.
“The idea of “Legego” has been with me for a long time. I wanted to create a travel platform for travelers, to help them experience new adventures,” says founder and CEO, associate professor Živilė Šimkienė. ““Legego” aims to provide many opportunities that have not been available in one place before, such as real-time information sharing, virtual tour guide downloads, travel itinerary creation, review exchange, nearby entertainment suggestions, and many other useful functions.”, admits Živilė Šimkienė, her 22 years of experience in business and 12 years of experience in IT projects allowed her to create an attractive platform in the tourism market. France plays a very important role in Živilė Šimkienė’s work practice - the idea was born 22 years ago in France, where the launch of a new project - the travel platform “Legego” - took place.
Passion to travel
The “Legego” travel platform facilitates the creation of various tours, which can be listed on a dedicated marketplace. Users have the opportunity to create and sell tours in up to eight different categories, including Luxury travel, Nature travel, Historical travel, Solo travel, Gastronomic, Family, Adventure travel, and Health travel. There are already registered users on the travel platform from France, Egypt, Finland, the Netherlands, Poland, Greece, Italy, the USA, Sweden, Spain, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Lithuania.
The special “Legego” planner and map allows you to plan your route for each trip by offering the ability to create a personalized itinerary. Users can select attractions and destinations from other users' recommendations. Each trip is curated by one traveler for another, ensuring a tailored experience. All virtual travel tours and attractions are chosen on the platform based on interests, preferences, and travel style. With “Legego”, you can easily plan trips at your own pace and convenience.
Tools to highlight creativity
“Legego”, a travel platform, provides built-in photo and video editing tools to assist users in creating compelling travel stories all in one place. With a variety of features available, users can resize photos or adjust video lengths, add text or special effects, change fonts or colors, blur backgrounds or faces, and more.
Additionally, users can access a music library within the platform to enhance their tours. This music library offers tracks of various genres.
Global reach and additional income
“Legego” is a global travel platform, offering a fantastic opportunity to reach a worldwide audience. The content is available in 16 different languages, spanning from French to German, from Swedish to Italian, and from Portuguese to Spanish. Additionally, artificial intelligence with multilingual functionality assists in translating desired texts into various languages, ensuring that videos feature diverse subtitles generated through voice-to-text technology.
The global travel platform enables users to connect with fellow travelers and share information through QR codes or social networks. Additionally, users have the opportunity to earn money through a dedicated marketplace, where they can either sell their own tours or purchase those created by others. It's a unique way to earn income while traveling or during leisure time,” explains Vaidas Gailys, co-founder and investor of “Legego”.
Support for a Lithuanian startup in Paris
The launch of “Legego” in Paris is sponsored by Paliesius manor, which established a prize for one of the journalists, influencers or bloggers - a 2-night stay for 2 people at Paliesius manor, with breakfast, tasting dinners and a concert. During the ceremony, the winner was determined by a random draw conducted by Jean-Pierre Pinheiro, President of ADONET. Sébastien Desurmont from “Géo” magazine emerged as the fortunate recipient of the esteemed “Legego” prize.
The Embassy of Lithuania in France has become a partner of “Legego” at the prestigious ADONET event. The Lithuanian Ambassador in France Nerijus Aleksiejūnas and the Embassy's Commercial Attaché Daiva Kirkilaitė-Chetcuti invited the participants of the event to use this innovative travel platform. The President of ADONET Jean-Pierre Pinheiro, the Vice President of ADONET Pascale Schuddings and the member of ADONET Karin Mallet Gautier, also contributed to the successful launch of the platform.
The annual ADONET event in Paris stands as the foremost gathering of its kind in the country, drawing the attention of over 200 media representatives and bloggers from across France.
The new “Legego” travel platform is available at www.legego.com. You can create your first tour right here. How to do it? The “Legego” Guide will help you: https://legego.com/tutorial/tools.
