Kura Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on April 1, 2024, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) granted inducement awards consisting of nonstatutory stock options to purchase 49,500 shares of common stock to four (4) new employees under the Company’s 2023 Inducement Option Plan. The Compensation Committee approved the stock options as an inducement material to such employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $21.82 per share, the Company’s closing sales price on April 1, 2024, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2023 Inducement Option Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable stock option agreement covering the grant.

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib is a once-daily, oral drug candidate targeting the menin-KMT2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined AML patients with high unmet need. Kura is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in NPM1-m R/R AML (KOMET-001). The Company is also conducting a series of studies to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care, beginning with ven/aza and 7+3 in NPM1-m and KMT2A-r newly diagnosed and R/R AML (KOMET-007) and with the FLT3 inhibitor gilteritinib, FLAG-IDA or LDAC in NPM1-m and KMT2A-r R/R AML (KOMET-008). Tipifarnib, a potent and selective FTI, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC (KURRENT-HN). Kura is also evaluating KO-2806, a next-generation FTI, in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial as a monotherapy and in combination with cabozantinib in ccRCC and with adagrasib in KRASG12C-mutated NSCLC (FIT-001). For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

