Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Needham’s 23rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Company presentation and fireside chat on April 11th at 11:45 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced management's participation in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

Presentation Details

Thursday, April 11 th , at 11:45 a.m. ET

, at 11:45 a.m. ET Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Please find a link to the webcast here

Management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings on Thursday, April 11th

A webcast of the panel can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Foghorn’s website, www.foghorntx.com, and will be available for up to 30 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s clinical trials, product candidates and research efforts and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks relating to our clinical trials and other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

Contacts:

Greg Dearborn, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Investors)

gdearborn@foghorntx.com

Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Investors & Media)

khellsvik@foghorntx.com

Adam Silverstein, Scient (Media)

adam@scientpr.com



Peter Kelleher, LifeSci Advisors (Investors)

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com