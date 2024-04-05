P/0072/2023 : EMA decision of 10 March 2023 on the agreement of a paediatric investigation plan and on the granting of a waiver for humanised IgG2 monoclonal antibody against interleukin-6 (RO7200220) (EMEA-003215-PIP01-22)

First published: 05/04/2024 Last updated: 05/04/2024 Reference Number: P/0072/2023