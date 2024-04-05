Surgical Dressing Market : Expected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2031; Emerging Technologies and Innovations

Surgical Dressing Market - Infographics- AMR

According to the report, the global surgical dressing market is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Surgical dressing market trends which drive the growth of the surgical dressing market include rise in number of surgeries around the globe.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Surgical Dressing Market by Dressing Type (Primary Dressing, and Secondary Dressing), By Product (Traditional Dressing, and Advanced Dressing), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031 ". According to the report, the global surgical dressing market valued for $1.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The surge in global surgical dressing market is propelled by the escalating frequency of surgeries worldwide, alongside a rise in injuries and accidents necessitating surgical interventions. Moreover, the evolution of wound care technology serves as a significant driver, with innovative products enhancing the efficacy and productivity of surgical dressings. Nonetheless, stringent manufacturing regulations pose a constraint on market expansion.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

In 2021, the primary dressing segment dominated the global surgical dressing market, capturing over half of the total revenue. This segment is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period, with an estimated highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. The increased demand for primary dressings, particularly in post-operative wound management, is anticipated to drive this growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

In 2021, the traditional dressing segment dominated the global surgical dressing market, holding nearly four-fifths of the total market share. This segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The growth of traditional dressings is driven by the increasing incidence of accidents and injuries necessitating surgical interventions, leading to a heightened demand for these products. Moreover, traditional dressings are cost-effective, making them accessible to individuals in both developed and developing nations. However, the advanced dressing segment is expected to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is fueled by technological advancements in surgical dressing manufacturing, resulting in the development of advanced wound care products. Additionally, growing awareness among the population about advanced dressings contributes to the increasing demand for this segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

In 2021, the hospitals segment emerged as the dominant end user in the global surgical dressing market, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue. This segment is forecasted to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The escalating demand for surgical dressings in hospitals worldwide, primarily for managing surgical incisions and various types of wounds to prevent infection and promote healing, is driving the growth of this segment. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The advantages offered by ambulatory surgical centers, such as cost-effectiveness, shorter or no hospital stays, and high-quality care, are prompting a shift towards these centers for treatment, thus fueling the growth of this segment.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2031

In 2021, North America captured the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global surgical dressing market, comprising nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue. This region is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The market growth in North America is propelled by a high volume of surgeries conducted for various medical conditions, coupled with an increasing demand for advanced dressing products. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. This growth can be attributed to the large population base in countries like China and India, escalating healthcare expenditure, and the ongoing development of healthcare infrastructure across the region.