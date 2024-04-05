Submit Release
Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its first quarter 2024 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, April 23 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, April 24 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until May 24, 2024.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Range Investor Contacts:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com


