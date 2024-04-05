Seven things we learned from the Preparing for Power podcast

The way a party works in opposition may not translate into government. On entering power, a tight-knit team of politicians, united by their opposition to the governing party, find themselves at the top of various Whitehall departments and separated from their political colleagues – by their new roles and, more literally, by the physical distance between offices.

Harriet Harman told us how, in 1997, this change in the relationships between politicians was one of the biggest adjustments to being in government.

Harriet Harman: “I used to be popping into Gordon and Tony’s office and my other colleagues all the time. Suddenly, in government, you can’t do that. And then you realise actually how much your whole way of working is predicated on that cooperation and that’s gone.”

Harriet Harman arrives at 10 Downing Street for a meeting with then prime minister Gordon Brown.

Entering government also means a new minister moving from a team that can sit around one table together, to running a department of thousands of civil servants. These new colleagues will provide way more resource than opposition politicians are used to, but they also work in a different way and will, quite rightly, challenge and scrutinise a minister’s ideas.

Preparations for Labour’s first budget in 1997 showcased the different ways political and civil service teams were working. Gordon Brown had spent weeks crafting a very political budget speech, but the day before the budget, his political team discovered the civil service had also been writing a speech for the new chancellor which focused on the policy detail rather than political rhetoric.

Ed Balls: “We had this terrible day from about lunchtime right through until about three in the morning, where we had two different speeches. The one which had the measures in, which Gordon didn't like, and the one he had written, which didn't have any measures in. And we had to basically blend them.”

Oppositions, and civil servants, need to be aware of this new working relationship, and proactively prepare for how they might need to change how they to operate – and the gaps in understanding on both sides that may need to be bridged.