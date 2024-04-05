Mental Health Market Outlook : Trends, Challenges, and Growth Strategies 2021-2030

mental health market

The global mental health market is estimated to reach $537.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.

North America was the largest shareholder in the global mental health market in 2020, owing to its well-established healthcare infrastructure.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Mental Health Market generated $383.31 million in 2020, and is estimated to garner $537.97 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

The global mental health market is experiencing growth propelled by an uptick in chronic diseases and behavioral health conditions, alongside a surge in awareness regarding stress management and mental disorders through educational and advocacy efforts for human rights. However, the rise in the cost of mental health programs and substance abuse acts as a barrier to market expansion. Nonetheless, untapped potential in developing countries offers new opportunities for growth in the foreseeable future.

The report provides an extensive breakdown of the global mental health market, categorizing it by disorder, services, age group, and region.

In terms of disorder, depression emerged as the dominant segment in 2020, capturing nearly two-fifths of the market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. However, the eating disorders segment is anticipated to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

In terms of services, the inpatient hospital treatment services segment commanded the largest share in 2020, representing over two-fifths of the global mental health market, and is anticipated to sustain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the emergency mental health services segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Regarding regions, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominant position in revenue by 2030. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to demonstrate the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕

Acadia Healthcare

Universal Health Services, Inc.

The MENTOR Network

CareTech Holdings PLC

Behavioral Health Network, Inc.

Ascension Seton

Strategic Behavioral Health

Pyramid Healthcare

North Range Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health

