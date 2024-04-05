Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market : Asia-Pacific Region is Projected to Grow at a Significant Rate During 2021-2031

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market

The Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Trends such as an increase in the prevalence of cancer and respiratory disorders owing to tobacco consumption

The nicotine replacement therapy market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nicotine replacement therapy market generated $2.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $5.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The report presents a comprehensive segmentation of the global nicotine replacement therapy market based on product type, sales channel, and location, providing detailed analysis supported by tables and figures. This analysis aids market participants, investors, and newcomers in identifying key sub-segments for future growth strategies.

In terms of product, the gums segment dominated the nicotine replacement therapy market in 2021, accounting for over half of the total market share, a trend expected to continue through 2031. However, the lozenges segment is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period. Additionally, the report covers insights on patches and other product segments.

Regarding sales channels, the offline segment held a significant share, surpassing three-fourths of the global market in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance until 2031. Conversely, the online segment is forecasted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Regarding location, hospitals and de-addiction centers represented a substantial portion, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global nicotine replacement therapy market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue through 2031. However, the home segment is predicted to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

Based on product, the gums segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By sales channel, the offline segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Depending on location, the hospitals and deaddiction centers segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

Cipla Ltd.

Fertin Pharma Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Lucy Goods Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

PL Developments

Rubicon Research Pvt. Ltd.

Sparsha Pharma International Pvt. Ltd.

Zydus Cadila

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the nicotine replacement therapy market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the nicotine replacement therapy market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global nicotine replacement therapy market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.