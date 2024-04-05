MEC Anroux Marais mourns the death of Luke Fleurs

Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Cape Town born Kaizer Chiefs soccer star Luke Fleurs, who was killed in an alleged highjacking on the West Rand on Wednesday night.

Minister Marais said: “Luke Fleurs was a son of Mitchells Plain and Fish Hoek who excelled in sport from an early age. Mostly playing at centre back on the soccer field, signing for Ubuntu Cape Town’s Academy at the age of 13, and playing his first match in the First Division at the tender age of 17.

“He signed up for Super Sport United in 2018, moving to Kaizer Chiefs last year. Luke played for the South African under-20 team and was included in the Bafana Bafana squad, although he had not played a game for the national team yet.

“Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go to Luke Fleurs’ family, friends and loved ones. He died too soon – a tragic victim of crime in South Africa. His legacy will not be forgotten,” Minister Marais concluded.

For more information contact:

Jan-Jan Joubert

MLO to Minister Marais

Cell: 083-3039238

E-mail: Jan.Joubert@westerncape.gov.za