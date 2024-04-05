Sport, Arts and Culture launches national Freedom Month in celebrating 30 Years of Democracy, 9 Apr

Government through the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) will on Tuesday, 09 April 2024 officially launch the national Freedom Month in celebrating 30 Years of Democracy at the Freedom Park & Museum Amphitheatre. The year’s celebrations are held under the theme, “30 Years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth”.



Hosted in collaboration with Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation (GPSACR), Government will as part of the national launch unveil the 30 years of Democracy official logo and outline the overall programmes for the month of April and throughout the year.



Led by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Government will also host a national dialogue on 30 years of Democracy at the Auditorium later in the afternoon. During the dialogue, academia, and representatives from business, labour, civil society, and media will deliberate on both successes and challenges of the past 3 decades of the country’s democracy and freedom.



Members of the media are invited as follows:



1. Launch & Official Unveiling of 30 Years of Democracy logo.

Date: Tuesday, 09 April 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum Amphitheatre, Koch

St &, 7th Ave, Salvokop, Pretoria



2. National Dialogue on 30 Years of Democracy.

Date: Tuesday, 09 April 2024

Time: 16h00

Venue: Auditorium, Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum, Pretoria



RSVPs for both events may be sent to: Madimetjam@dsac.gov.za | 066 301 4675 or Ishmael@gcis.gov.za | 073 163 1123



For Media Enquiries:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

DSAC Head of Communication and Marketing

E-mail: Zimasav@dsac.gov.za

Cell: 072 172 8925



Mr Litha Mpondwana

Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: LithaM@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003

