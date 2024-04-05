Western Cape Education on grade 1 and 8 online admissions window for 2025 closing

The Grade 1 and 8 online admissions window for the 2025 school year will close at 23h59 on 12 April 2024. With only one week to go, we still have thousands of parents and guardians that have not yet applied and we are appealing to them to please apply!

Parents and guardians are asked to please take advantage of their time off this weekend to sort out the required documentation needed to apply online. There will also be the opportunity for parents to make use of our admissions’ pop-up help centres which will be located at various malls and schools this weekend.

These centres provide support to parents and guardians who do not have access to internet facilities or need assistance applying online. Parents and guardians can visit: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions to see what assistance is available within their area. The WCED has so far received over 67 000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications online. We are, however, concerned that according to our data, there are still over 40 000 Grade 7’s that are still yet to apply for Grade 8 next year.

We ask these parents and guardians to please “Don’t wait”!

We would like as many parents and guardians as possible to apply on time so that we can use this data to plan ahead and further improve the placement process in the Western Cape.

The following certified documents will be required for all applications:

The last official school Report Card

Proof of identity:

ID, Birth certificate, or passport of the learner

In the case of a foreign learner: a passport, or a study permit or proof of

Application for a study permit, or a copy of the parent’s Asylum seeker or

Refugee Permit

OR A police affidavit if these documents are not available

Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) [Primary Schools only]

Proof of Residence (Rates account, lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence)

You can certify copies of your documents at any police station or post office. Keep these copies together, as you will need to submit the hard copies later this year to the final

school your child is accepted to.

More information on the admissions process, as well as the list of pop-up sites, can be found here: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions