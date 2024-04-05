Ukraine Energy Support Fund deploys elevating work platforms to help heavily damaged Kharkiv Region

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has procured and deployed nine mobile elevating work platforms (EWP) to the Kharkiv Region, financed by Germany’s contribution implemented through KfW.

This delivery will be instrumental in facilitating the rapid restoration of electricity supply to the areas affected by massive Russian attacks in March 2024.

“The missile, drone and bomb attacks, the largest ever recorded, have left the energy situation in Ukraine extremely fragile,” says a press release by the Energy Community Secretariat. “Notably, Kharkiv suffered the most from the attacks, with approximately 700,000 people left without electricity, heating and water supply, and significant damage inflicted upon the Kharkiv Combined Heat and Power Station №5 and Zmiivska Thermal Power Plant.”

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. To date, the Fund has reached €405 million in pledges from, inter alia, the European Union, Germany, Sweden, the United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.

