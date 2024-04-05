Recreational Boating Market Estimated to reach a valuation of USD 35.4 billion by 2027 - Analysis by Trends, Size

Recreational Boating Market

Rise in water-based tourism and increase in interest toward recreational water sport activities have boosted the growth of the global recreational boating market ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Power (Engine Powered, Man Powered and Sail Propelled), Product Type (Inboard Boats, Outboard Boats, Inflatable, Sail Boats and Personal Watercrafts), Activity Type (Watersports & Cruising and Fishing) and Size (Less Than 30 Ft, 30 to 59 Ft, 60 to 79 Ft, 80 to 99 Ft, More Than 100 Ft and Full Custom): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global recreational boating industry was pegged at $29.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $35.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Recreational boating is a leisurely activity of traveling on water in a boat. Many individual use this for fun and pleasure activities during outing with family and friends. Recreational boating includes many activities such as boat racing, sailing, campaigning, fishing, and other water sports game such as powerboat racing, sports fishing, kayaking, and others. Recreational boating is usually done for the purpose of making the experience of tourism more enjoyable.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players operating in the recreational boating market are Azimut Benetti Group, Brunswick Corporation, Groupe Beneteau, Hobie Cat Company, Marine Products Corporation, Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc, Polaris Inc, Sunseeker International Limited, White River Marine Group, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Growth in water-based tourism and rise in interest toward recreational water sport activities drive the growth of the global recreational boating market. However, high initial & ownership cost and environmental concerns hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in number of high-net worth individuals and technological advancements in boats and boat engines are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

By product type, the personal watercrafts segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027, due to change in lifestyle, improvement in living standards, surge in disposable income, and increase in spending on leisure. However, the inboard boats segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global recreational boating market size, owing to growth of activities such as short- and long-distance leisure cruise travel and recreational sports.

Recreational boats, also known as pleasure crafts, are available in different types, including, towboats, sailboat, fishing boat, pontoon boats, and cabin cruisers. These boats are primarily made up of plastic, aluminum, and coated fabrics. Recreational boating events are open to all kinds of boats such as engine powered, sail powered, or man powered.

The factors such as growing interest toward recreational water sport activities and rising water-based tourism, are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, high initial & ownership cost of recreational boats and environmental concerns associated with recreational boating are expected to hinder the market growth. Further, technological advancement in boats & boat engines and growing high net-worth population are some of the factors expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, the global recreational boating market across Europe, followed by North America, dominated in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market, due to increase in demand for luxury cruisers and rise in coastal & maritime tourism coupled with surge in boating participation by adults. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in high net worth individual population in Latin America and Middle East and marine attraction.

By power, the engine powered segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global recreational boating market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in innovation in recreational boat engines and surge in collaboration for development of advanced boats equipped with improved engines.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

On the basis of product type, the inboard boats segment is the highest contributor to the recreational boating market in terms of revenue.

By activity type, the watersports & cruising segment is the highest contributor to the recreational boating market in terms of revenue.

On the size, the more than 100 ft segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

