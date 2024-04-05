Submit Release
Meeting with the member of the State Council, Minister of Public Security of the People's Republic of China Wang Xiaohong

TAJIKISTAN, April 5 - On April 5, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the member of the State Council, Minister of Public Security of the People's Republic of China Wang Xiaohong.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and China within the framework of bilateral relations, as well as in the regional and international arena were discussed.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of relations of friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries.

It was emphasized that as a result of the consistent efforts of the parties, relations between the two countries have reached a high level and are expanding every day within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The current topics of the meeting were issues of combating global threats such as terrorism, extremism, manifestations of radicalism, separatism, transnational organized crime, drug trafficking and cybercrime.

It was considered important that the relevant structures of the two countries, taking into account the unstable international situation and the need to ensure peace and stability, strengthen coordination and practical cooperation.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the region.

 

