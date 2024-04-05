Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,616 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

TAJIKISTAN, April 5 - On April 5, at the city residence of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Honorable Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the sincere meeting, the results of meetings and negotiations within the framework of the official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to the Republic of Tajikistan were discussed.

Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, for the warm welcome and hospitality.

The Head of state, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed hope that the results of the official visit and the signing of new documents of cooperation within the framework of this visit will create a favorable basis for deepening relations of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

At the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

 

You just read:

Meeting with the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more