Meeting with the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

TAJIKISTAN, April 5 - On April 5, at the city residence of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Honorable Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the sincere meeting, the results of meetings and negotiations within the framework of the official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to the Republic of Tajikistan were discussed.

Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, for the warm welcome and hospitality.

The Head of state, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed hope that the results of the official visit and the signing of new documents of cooperation within the framework of this visit will create a favorable basis for deepening relations of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

At the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of beneficial cooperation between the two countries.