3rd remaking of 2023 Annual up-rating of social security pensions, benefits and allowances - screening

Social security benefits, pensions and lump sum payments in Northern Ireland (NI) are generally maintained in parity with Great Britain (GB).

The rates of most social security benefits, pensions and lump sum payments are reviewed each year in GB and usually up-rated in April. The Department for Communities is empowered to make corresponding provision for NI. This legislation is to provide for the increase in the rates for 2023-2024. The Department for Communities has no power to set different rates for NI in the Up-rating Order.

