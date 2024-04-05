Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria Partners with Mike’s Hot Honey® to Debut First-Ever Deep Dish Pizza Collaboration in Celebration of National Deep Dish Pizza Day

Available at all locations starting April 5, Lou Malnati’s will give away a free small Lou’s x Mike’s Hot Honey Deep Dish Pizza to over 7,000 lucky guests to celebrate this limited time collab that elevates pizza to new heights with a craveable Chicago meets New York twist

CHICAGO, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lou Malnati’s – the Chicago pizza legend long celebrated for its authentic flavor and buttery-crust deep dish, is collaborating with New York’s most buzzworthy condiment, Mike’s Hot Honey, to give hungry fans a chance to savor a pizza as rich in flavor as it is in history. Available starting on National Deep Dish Pizza Day (April 5), Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will introduce Lou’s x Mike’s Hot Honey Pizza, a limited-time offering in both deep dish and thin crust for dine-in, carryout and delivery at all Lou Malnati’s locations in Chicago, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Phoenix.



Lou Malnati’s meets Mike’s Hot Honey in this spicy collab and both brands are excited to introduce the new recipe as the first official deep dish partner of pizza’s hottest condiment. Pairing Lou’s legendary deep dish pizza and signature ingredients with the sweet heat drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey combines the flavors of two iconic pizza cities. The collaboration brings together the best of Chicago and New York with the highest quality ingredients to elevate the guest experience and ignite their taste buds. It’s the perfect combination of sweet and savory drip.

The new legendary deep dish features mozzarella, sausage, giardiniera and cupped pepperoni topped with a drizzle of sweet and spicy Mike’s Hot Honey. Created using Lou’s iconic deep dish pizza and adorned with ingredients symbolic of Chicago, it’s layered to capture the generous drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey which has become an instant classic on the New York pizza scene.

“After an exhaustive search over many years, we finally found something from New York that is worthy of adding to our Chicago deep dish pizza. A little drizzle of Mike Kurtz’s Hot Honey creates a spectacular marriage of sweet and savory that every pizza lover will want to experience,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria.

In addition to the launch of the Lou’s x Mike’s Hot Honey Pizza which will be available in both deep dish and thin crust, Lou Malnati’s will offer guests the chance to sample the sweet and spicy flavor profile of Mike’s Hot Honey as a sauce option for their traditional and boneless chicken wings. The limited-time pizzas will be available in all sizes and prices will vary. Guests will also have the option to drip more sweet heat on their pizza or wings with the purchase of an additional Mike’s Hot Honey 1 oz dip cup.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the oldest family name in Chicago pizza to create our first deep dish pizza collaboration," said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "As a New Yorker, I was weary about deep dish pizza, but after trying Lou Malnati's, I'm sold and I can't wait for their guests to taste this delicious Chicago meets New York creation and have the opportunity to enjoy our hot honey on thin crust pizza and wings, too."

In addition, Lou Malnati’s and Mike’s Hot Honey will launch with a week-long celebration starting on April 5 through April 11. To kick off the hot new collab and limited-time only pizza and wings, Lou’s will surprise and delight customers with activities, swag and will give away a free small Lou’s x Mike’s Hot Honey Deep Dish Pizza to over 7,000 lucky guests. In honor of the partnership and National Deep Dish Pizza Day, hungry fans can also enter to win Free Pizza for a Year and there will be 7 lucky winners to celebrate the 7 ingredients on the new pizza. For more details about the collab, please visit loumalnatis.com and check out the video here.

For more information on this limited time offering as well as hours of operation, locations or to place an order, please visit loumalnatis.com. Follow Lou Malnati’s and Mike’s Hot Honey on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) or Instagram.

About Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati’s is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities, they serve one deep dish at a time. There are more than 75 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, Indiana, and Wisconsin. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971. The Malnati’s signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. For the latest dish, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/.

About Mike’s Hot Honey

Mike’s Hot Honey is America’s leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike’s Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country, with the same original recipe in the bottle. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey’s one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Mike’s Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling! For more information about Mike’s Hot Honey, please visit mikeshothoney.com

