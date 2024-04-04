Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal

AZERBAIJAN, April 4 - 04 April 2024, 20:15

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on assuming the office of the President of the Republic of Senegal, and I wish you success in your responsible activities for the prosperity of the friendly Senegalese people.

The friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Senegal are based on good traditions. It is gratifying that our countries enjoy effective cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations, notably within the framework of the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Your resolute efforts to eradicate lingering neo-colonialist policies are commendable in the modern era. Your support for the Baku Initiative Group established during Azerbaijan's Non-Aligned Movement chairmanship is a clear manifestation of your efforts in combating colonialism and its new forms, as well as in protecting the rights of peoples suffering from colonialism and ensuring their natural rights.

I believe that we will exert joint efforts for further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Senegal in the spirit of friendship, in line with the interests of our peoples, and for the successful continuation of our effective cooperation within multilateral institutions.

I would like to seize the opportunity to convey my sincerest wishes and extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people, on behalf of myself and the Azerbaijani people, as you celebrate the national holiday of the Republic of Senegal - Independence Day.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 April 2024

