Monetary and financial statistics – February 2024

MACAU, April 5 - According to statistics released today (5 April) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in February. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation increased 1.0% whereas demand deposits dropped 4.5%. M1 thus decreased 3.0% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities grew 1.3%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rose 0.9% to MOP745.6 billion. On an annual basis, M1 dropped 3.2% whereas M2 grew 4.1%. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 34.1%, 45.3%, 7.3% and 11.8% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits rose 1.0% from the preceding month to MOP724.1 billion whereas non-resident deposits decreased 0.5% to MOP322.1 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector fell 0.9% to MOP188.1 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 0.3% from a month earlier to MOP1,234.4 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.4%, 43.9%, 8.2% and 25.5% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector fell 0.2% from a month ago to MOP534.6 billion. Meanwhile, external loans dropped 1.0% to MOP546.3 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 0.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,081.0 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 20.6%, 46.5%, 10.6% and 19.5% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-February, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 59.1% at end-January to 58.6%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 88.4% to 87.6%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 65.0% and 55.9% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 3.9% at end-January to 4.1%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly