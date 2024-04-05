Over 100 Victims of Infected Blood Scandal Die in a Year Awaiting Justice Amidst Government Inaction
A year has passed since the final compensation recommendations of the Infected Blood Inquiry, 100 victims have tragically died in that time waiting for justice.LONDON, UK, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A year has passed since the final compensation recommendations of the Infected Blood Inquiry, yet over 100 victims have tragically died in that time without getting the justice they long awaited.
The Inquiry, which published its compensation recommendations on 5th April 2023, offered hope to the victims and bereaved families of the biggest medical treatment disaster in British history. It recommended immediate interim compensation to recognise the suffering and loss endured by orphaned children and bereaved parents. However, failing to implement these recommendations has led to further despair among the affected communities.
The Inquiry specifically called for an interim payment of £100,000 to be made in respect of unrecognised deaths through existing support schemes before establishing a compensation Arms Length Body to pay full compensation. Yet, as days turned into months and now a full year, the government's silence has been deafening. The government did make interim payments to surviving victims and bereaved partners in 2022. However, those who were not in a relationship when they died have been left unrecognised, with most bereaved families having received no compensation at all.
The lack of action has prompted an official complaint to the Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC) this week from campaign group Factor 8, seeking a ruling of maladministration from the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman—the complaint centres on DHSC's failure to act on the Inquiry's recommendations.
Central to the complaint and the growing frustration among the victims' families are the comments made under oath by former Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, during the Inquiry in 2021. Hancock unequivocally stated, "I respect the process of the Inquiry and I will respect its recommendations, and should the Inquiry's recommendations point to compensation, then of course we will pay compensation." His assurance, "Should that be the outcome of this Inquiry, then we will," had provided hope to many. Yet, the gap between these promises and the reality of inaction has only widened over the past year.
Sam Rushby was orphaned when his father, Gary Rushby, was infected with HIV through infected Factor VIII blood products. Gary unwittingly infected his wife, Lesley, who in turn gave birth to a HIV positive daughter, Abbey. Gary, Lesley & Abbey had all died of AIDS by the time Sam was three years old. Baby Abbey was just three-months old when she died. Sam hasn't received any compensation for losing his entire family, despite the recommendation made by the Inquiry last year.
Jason Evans, Director of Factor 8, said: "The failure to honour commitments made under oath to the Infected Blood Inquiry is not just a betrayal of the victims but a disregard for the sanctity of the legal and Inquiry processes. The government's reluctance to act swiftly, even to make interim payments which should be facilitated through existing schemes, is utterly shameful."
"The victims of the infected blood scandal, their families, and the wider public deserve more than broken promises. They deserve immediate action, transparency, and the compensation they have been assured. We will continue to fight for justice." added Evans.
