Party to publish comprehensive document collection for centennial

HÀ NỘI — As the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) commemorates its 100th anniversary in 2030, a mammoth publication project is underway to compile and release a complete collection of Party documents spanning nearly a century.

This ambitious undertaking was detailed at a working session in Hà Nội on April 4, chaired by Trương Thị Mai, permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat and Head of the Committee’s Organisation Commission.

The colossal collection will comprise 80 volumes, with 70 volumes restructuring and re-publishing nearly 1,800 documents between 1924 and 2010.

The remaining 10 volumes will unveil previously unpublished materials from 2011 to 2020, including resolutions, directives, speeches, and correspondence from top Party leadership.

This comprehensive compendium aims to chronicle the Party's formation, evolution, guiding principles, and policy decisions across all spheres of governance.

According to officials, the collection will serve as an invaluable resource for scholarly research and analysis of the Party's historical trajectory.

Mai commended the efforts of the Party's Office, the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, and the Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House in undertaking this monumental project. — VNS

 

