Việt Nam participates in ASEAN meetings, boosts financial and monetary cooperation

VIETNAM, April 4 - LUANG PRABANG — Việt Nam's Minister of Finance and Central Bank Governor and other ASEAN counterparts engage in discussions with international business councils to strengthen financial ties and promote sustainable growth in the region.

A series of productive meetings took place Thursday morning in Luang Prabang, Northern Laos, between Việt Nam and its ASEAN counterparts, focusing on financial and monetary matters.

The gatherings involved Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from ASEAN countries, who engaged in discussions with the EU-ASEAN Business Council (AFMGM-EU ABC), the US ASEAN Business Council (AFMGM-US ABC) and ASEAN Business Advisory Council (AFMGM-ABAC).

Leading the Vietnamese delegation were Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc and Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Việt Nam Phạm Quang Dũng, who made significant contributions during the conferences.

According to the Việt Nam News Agency's correspondent based in Luang Prabang, the meetings provided a platform for the participating Ministers and delegation leaders to exchange viewpoints on various regional and global issues. Key topics included green finance, financial technology, digital cross-border payment connectivity, and the important role of ASEAN's business partners in supporting the bloc's initiatives for sustainable, resilient, and comprehensive economic growth.

During the sessions, Minister Hồ Đức Phớc and Deputy Governor Phạm Quang Dũng shared insights into Việt Nam's monetary policies and collaborative initiatives related to finance. They emphasised the high priority Việt Nam places on finance and green growth.

Việt Nam is actively working on domesticating its international commitments on climate change response to enhance its legal framework. This effort aims to attract green investment and financial flows from international partners by streamlining regulations and infrastructure. Việt Nam continues to pursue administrative procedure reforms, digital transformation, and the development of user-centric utilities.

Appreciating the valuable contributions of the ASEAN business community in promoting financial flows within the region, Minister Hồ Đức Phớc and Deputy Governor Phạm Quang Dũng expressed confidence in the community's ability to provide important recommendations. These recommendations will further enhance the regulatory framework and financial market infrastructure, thereby attracting increased investment flows into ASEAN, including Việt Nam. — VNS