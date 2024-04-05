HoSE's stock market capitalisation in March rises by 3.1% compared to February

VIETNAM, April 5 -

HÀ NỘI — The stock market capitalisation on the HCM Stock Exchange (HoSE) reached over VNĐ5.22 quadrillion (US$208.5 million) in March of this year, marking a 3.1 per cent increase from February and a substantial 23.1 per cent increase from the end of 2023.

This growth accounts for more than 94 per cent of the total market capitalisation of listed stocks, equivalent to approximately 51.12 per cent of the 2023 GDP.

According to the HoSE announcement, the VN-Index closed at 1,284.09 points, the VNAllshare at 1,312.81 points, and the VN30-Index at 1,296.90 points at the end of the last trading session in March. These figures represent notable increases of 2.50 per cent, 3.47 per cent, and 2.46 per cent, respectively, compared to the end of February, and substantial growth of 13.64 per cent, 13.71 per cent, and 14.62 per cent when compared to the end of 2023.

Throughout March, most industry indices experienced positive growth. Notably, the consumer goods sector index (VNCOND) increased by 9.32 per cent, the information technology sector index (VNIT) rose by 7.20 per cent, and the industrial sector index (VNIND) grew by 6.04 per cent in comparison to February.

Market liquidity continued to demonstrate robust growth, with the average daily trading volume surpassing one billion shares and the average trading value reaching over VNĐ26.5 trillion. These figures represent impressive increases of 19.7 per cent in volume and 28.1 per cent in value compared to the previous month.

The average trading volume of covered warrants (CW) stood at over 66.09 million CW per day, with an average trading value of VNĐ61.89 billion per day, exhibiting a slight decrease of 0.93 per cnet in volume but an encouraging increase of 2.28 per cent in value compared to February.

As of March 29, the HoSE market boasted 587 listed securities, including 398 stocks, four closed-end fund certificates, 14 ETF fund certificates, and 171 covered warrants, with a cumulative volume of listed securities exceeding 157 billion shares. — VNS