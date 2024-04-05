Notice of Office Auction in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, April 5 -

The Vietnam News Agency will conduct an auction for office leasing at No. 79 Lý Thường Kiệt Street and No. 33 Le Thanh Tong Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi.

5th Floor, 79 Lý Thường Kiệt St.: Starting price of 278,255,000 VNĐ/month (505m2)

6th Floor, 79 Lý Thường Kiệt St.: Starting price of 278,255,000 VNĐ/month (505m2)

11th Floor, 79 Lý Thường Kiệt St.: Starting price of 106,068,600 VNĐ/month (217.8m2)

12th Floor, 79 Lý Thường Kiệt St.: Starting price of 116,246,900 VNĐ/month (238.7m2)

3rd Floor, 33 Lê Thánh Tông St.: Starting price of 211,338,000 VNĐ/month (505m2)

- Floor space: From 218 m2, for office use.

The offices are nicely designed and smartly arranged, with spacious lobbies as well as full amenities, including air conditioning, basic ceiling and flooring, lighting, high-speed elevators, security, parking and sanitation services, professional receptionists, and a canteen, among others. Another plus point is the convenient travel to administrative agencies, train stations, commercial centres, and Hoan Kiem Lake.

The offices are located next to several high-end office buildings, facilitating collaboration activities with major administrative agencies such as the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s Hanoi chapter, the Ministry of Finance, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, the National Agency for Science and Technology Information, and the Hanoi Department of Home Affairs, among many others.

- Time, location for bidding registration: From March 19, 2024, to April 12, 2024 (during working hours).

- Time, location for deposit payment: From April 10, 2024, to April 12, 2024. Conditions, registration method for bidding: Participants buy bidding participation documents; submit valid bidding participation documents and deposit money as per regulations in the auction regulation.

- Time, location for auction: April 15, 2024, at the headquarters of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) – No. 5 Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi.

For more information, please contact:

+ VNA Administrative Affairs Office, No. 5 Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi - Phone number: Mr. Khanh: 0904403605/ Mrs. Minh Thu: 0945098819, or

+ DVL Ventures Investment Joint Stock Company: 10th Floor, A3 Ecolife Capitol Building, No. 58 To Huu Street, Trung Van, Nam Tu Liem, Hanoi. Ms. Ly: 0327.933.944. — VNA