Treasury hosts media workshop on Two-Pot Retirement System, 19 Sept

National Treasury invites media to attend a virtual workshop on the Two-Pot Retirement System, which will come into effect on 1 September 2024. This workshop follows the Two-Pot Frequently Asked Questions published on the National Treasury website on 29 February 2024. 

The workshop will equip participants with information for factual reporting and dissemination. The dialogue will be led by senior officials from the National Treasury who are in the Tax & Financial Sector Policy Division. 

Details of the workshop are as follows: 
Date: Friday, 19 April 2024 
Platform: Microsoft Teams (virtual) 
Time: 10:00 – 12:00 

Media interested in joining the workshop should RSVP to Zeenat.Patel@treasury.gov.za by 16h00 on Monday 15 April 2024 in order to receive the workshop link.
 

