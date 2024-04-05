MPD Seeking Suspect in a Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The suspect jumped over the sales counter and pushed an employee who was at a cash register. The suspect took money from the cash register then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24050321