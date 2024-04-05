Hydrogel Market Report 2020-2027 | Size, Share, Trends, Growth Demand, Overview

Global Hydrogel Market is Expected to Reach $27.2 Billion, by 2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has released a report titled "World Hydrogel Market-Opportunities and Forecasts, 2015 - 2022," projecting that the world hydrogel market will reach $27.2 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2022. The hydrogel contact lenses and hygiene products segments collectively constitute about three-fourths share in the world hydrogel market and are expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

Hydrogel is characterized by its interlinked three-dimensional polymeric structures capable of absorbing and retaining significant amounts of water. It is a polymeric substance with the ability to swell and hold water without dissolving in it, owing to functional hydrophilic groups attached to the polymeric backbone. Hydrogels find applications in various sectors such as sanitation, medication delivery systems, packaging, food additives, tissue engineering, and more.

Key Growth Drivers:

The market growth is driven by the success of super absorbent polymers in hygiene and wound care products, increasing use of contact lenses, and availability of diverse chemistries and formulations. The use of hydrogels in wound care is expected to rise rapidly due to benefits such as ease of use, water retention efficiency, and improved time efficiency during medical procedures. Additionally, increasing awareness and R&D investments in product development are expected to drive market growth. However, high production costs and potential environmental hazards from disposable synthetic hydrogel products may restrain market growth.

Segment Insights:

The polyacrylamide hydrogel segment is expected to grow rapidly due to increased adoption of disposable sanitary products. Silicone-modified hydrogels (SiH) are anticipated to dominate the market, mainly in the production of daily disposable soft contact lenses. However, concerns regarding their toxicity may lead to slower growth rates. Impregnated gauze is projected to be the fastest-growing product segment due to increased awareness and competitive pricing offered by key market players.

Key Findings:

In 2015, contact lenses and hygiene products segments jointly accounted for about three-fourths share of the world hydrogel market.

Contact lenses segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2022.

Wound care segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Synthetic raw material-based hydrogels segment is poised to continue leading the hydrogel market throughout the forecast period.

Polyacrylate and silicone-modified hydrogel segment together accounted for around half of the world hydrogel market share in 2015.

Semi-crystalline hydrogels constitute a major share of the market.

Polyacrylamide is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Other significant chemistries currently in use include polyethylene glycol (PEG), polyvinyl pyrrolidone (PVP), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), gelatin, and other polysaccharides.

Regional Outlook:

North America, led by the U.S., dominated the hydrogel market in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 7% from 2016 to 2022, driven by increasing adoption of hydrogel products for hygiene, contact lenses, and wound care. The agriculture sector is anticipated to be a promising end-user for hydrogel based on controlled release and water retention technologies.

Ongoing Developments:

Research and development activities are focused on smart hydrogels for drug delivery systems, injectable materials, bone reconstruction, and fast stimuli-responsive hydrogels. Additionally, industry-focused tests aim to develop hydrogels for applications such as water retention agents in agriculture, delivery vehicles for crop protection chemicals, water purification, and fire-fighting gels.

Key Players:

Major market players include 3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec Inc., Alliqua Biomedical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Procyon Corp, BSN Medical GmbH, HB Fuller Company, Altergon Italia, AMBU, and The Cooper Companies. These players are actively involved in new product development, collaborations, and expansions to maintain their market presence and dominance.

