Proteomics Market: Diving into the Market Dynamics, Regional Insights, and Competitive Scenario, 2021 to 2031

Proteomics Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A report by Allied Market Research states that the proteomics market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, generating revenue of $98,051.83 million by 2031. The report peers into the factors impacting the market development, progress of several regions, and the competitive scenario.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1677

Proteomics refers to the branch of biotechnology which specifically studies proteins. Its applications can be found in varying fields, including oncology, medicine, agriculture, and food microbiology.



𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬

The report provides information about the drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the development of the proteomics market. The growth drivers of the market include increase in focus on drug designing, surge in R&D activities, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.

However, the requirement of diverse equipment, databases, and software poses substantial challenges for the market growth due to the high expenses of the components. On the contrary, boost in the popularity of precision medicine is presenting new opportunities for the market. Proteomics is projected to create advancements in precision medicine as it facilitates detection of protein biomarkers and biochips.



𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

➤ The report explains the competitive scenario of the market and profiles its leading players. The players adopt several developmental strategies to strengthen their foothold, that include new product launch, product expansion, acquisitions, and mergers. Some of the recent strategies of several firms are:

➤ Agilent Technologies Inc., a provider of scientific and business outcomes for labs, in January 2024 launched Agilent ProteoAnalyzer System, an automatic parallel capillary electrophoresis system used for protein analysis.

➤ Proteome Sciences, a contract research organization, launched SysQuant SCP, in October 2023. It is a commercial service for single-cell proteomics that uses the power of its TMTpro isobaric labeling reagents.

➤ In July 2023, Olink, a biotechnology research company, unveiled Olink Explore HT, which is a high-throughput proteomics solution. It is a highly precise and automated data analysis platform that offers high scalability and workflow simplicity.

➤ Waters Corporation, a provider of laboratory equipment and software, in February 2023 acquired Wyatt Technology, a leader in light scattering instruments. This acquisition aims to provide customers with unparalleled analytical solutions for several applications.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

● Danaher Corporation

● Agilent Technologies Inc.

● Merck KgaA

● LI-COR, Inc.

● Waters Corporation

● PerkinElmer, Inc.

● Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

● Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

● HORIBA, Ltd.

● General Electric (GE)

● Bruker Corporation



𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1677



𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The report assesses the proteomics market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific observed maximum growth, owing to the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases. North America maintained its dominance in 2021 and is projected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to its key players.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

What is the expected industry size of the proteomics market by 2031?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What is the forecast period in the report?

What are the factors driving the growth of the proteomics market?



𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Proteomics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/proteomics-market

Hip Replacement Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hip-replacement-market-A17084

Plastic Surgery Devices Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plastic-surgery-devices-market-A14832

Mastopexy market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mastopexy-market-A16849