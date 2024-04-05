Traianus Partners Announces Strategic Expansion into EMEA with the Support of Business Angel Haitham Kalakesh
Pioneering Cryptocurrency Market Maker Sets Its Sights on the Middle East to Harness the Region's Growing Crypto and Blockchain HubDUBAI, UAE, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traianus Partners, a leading proprietary trading firm known for its innovative market making and quantitative trading strategies in the cryptocurrency sector, today announced its strategic expansion into the EMEA region. This move is bolstered by the support of Haitham Kalakesh, CEO of Riversong Technology and member of Forbes Business Council. The expansion aims to capitalize on the Middle East's evolving status as the "Silicon Valley" of the crypto and blockchain world, with many leading crypto exchanges like Binance and Bybit establishing their headquarters in Dubai.
The firm, founded by cryptocurrency pioneer Alessandro Pellegrino, has been instrumental in providing stability to the volatile crypto markets through its advanced trading solutions. The expansion into EMEA is expected to further Traianus Partners' mission by facilitating access to a new wave of capital from investors and funds increasingly drawn to digital assets.
"Entering the EMEA region represents a pivotal step for Traianus Partners in our quest to democratize and enhance the cryptocurrency trading experience globally," stated Alessandro Pellegrino, founder of Traianus Partners. "Dubai's dynamic and innovative crypto ecosystem presents an unparalleled opportunity for us to engage with new partners, investors, and exchanges, reinforcing our commitment to market liquidity and stability."
Haitham Kalakesh, supporting the expansion, remarked, "I am thrilled to back Traianus Partners as they expand into the EMEA region. Their track record of success and innovation in market making and trading is exactly what the rapidly growing crypto market in this region needs. Together, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities and fostering the growth of a secure and vibrant cryptocurrency landscape."
The collaboration is expected to accelerate Traianus Partners' growth, enabling it to broaden its reach and refine its trading solutions further. By establishing a presence in the EMEA region, the firm aims to contribute significantly to the market's liquidity and stability, offering robust solutions for both retail and institutional clients.
About Traianus Partners:
Traianus Partners Ltd is at the forefront of cryptocurrency trading, specializing in high-frequency and quantitative strategies. Founded in 2022 by Alessandro Pellegrino, the firm is dedicated to enhancing liquidity and stability in the crypto markets through innovative algorithmic trading and market-neutral approaches. With a commitment to making trading accessible and secure, Traianus Partners continues to set new standards in the digital asset landscape.
About Haitham Kalakesh:
A hands-on Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with 21 years of expertise in sustainable market growth & development, Entrepreneur, Forbes business council member, business planning, achieving business turn-around, revenue growth, and a strong client base with a highly specialized marketing background & a passion for design and stunning social media activation. High-integrity, energetic leader known for delivering proven results and creating successful outcomes that drive companies forward. Through strategic foresight, drive, and determination, he built a strong foundation for his successful brands across various start-up ventures.
PR & Press Media
Traianus Partners Ltd
email us here