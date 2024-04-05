IoT Device Management Market Set to Skyrocket with Projected 30.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2032

IoT Device Management Market Size

Global IoT device management market is experiencing growth due to a rise in adoption of IoT devices and growth in need of data security and privacy.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report by Allied Market Research, In 2022, the IoT device management market size stood at $2.2 billion, with an estimated surge to $29.5 billion by 2032, indicating a robust CAGR of 30.2% from 2023 to 2032.

IoT (Internet of Things) Device Management refers to the processes and tools used to deploy, monitor, maintain, and secure IoT devices within a network. With the proliferation of IoT devices across various industries, managing these devices efficiently and securely has become increasingly important.

Essential for fault replication and corrective actions, the IoT device management market encompasses crucial functions such as connected device administration, provisioning, tracking, and diagnostics. Several factors contribute to this growth, including the advent of 5G networks supporting massive IoT, coupled with Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC). The expansion of IoT networks and systems, alongside heightened concerns regarding network security and the need to monitor IoT device health, all play pivotal roles in the market's expansion. Furthermore, IoT device management platforms facilitate data gathering and analysis, and the industry has undergone a revolution thanks to technological advancements like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. These innovations have made IoT device management solutions more sophisticated, scalable, and secure.

With the rapid proliferation of connected devices, the demand for effective IoT device management has soared. Strengthened security measures have become imperative due to the rise in cyberattacks and data breaches. The preference for cloud-based IoT device management solutions is expected to increase due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, further propelling market revenue growth.

The IoT device management market is primarily driven by the escalating adoption of IoT devices and the increasing need for data security and privacy. However, market growth is somewhat hindered by inconsistencies in IoT standards for compatibility. Nevertheless, the rising adoption of cloud-based devices is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the forecast period.

In terms of components, the solution segment dominated the IoT device management market in 2022 and is poised to maintain its lead due to its ability to enable remote configuration of settings such as network parameters, software updates, thresholds, and behavior customization, significantly fueling market growth. Conversely, the service segment is projected to experience the highest growth, offering reliable, secure, and efficient service offerings tailored to meet both customer and provider needs.

Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one-fourths of the semantic web market revenue. There is a continuous increase in the demand for semantic web solutions in the IT and telecom industry due to its numerous advantages, which include streamlined operations, reduced cost, improved customer acquisition and retention, and new sources of revenue from the insights generated by instrumented products and product development processes. However, the healthcare and life science segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 49.5% from 2023 to 2032. The increase in demand for personalized experience in healthcare organizations to embrace the full potential of the devices, which fuels the growth of the market.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the Semantic web market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, the adoption of semantic web tools has become an integral part of these large-scale organizations to sustain in the competitive market. However, the small and medium sized enterprises segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 44.4% from 2023 to 2032. The growth in penetration of IoT devices in small and medium sized organizations is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Geographically, North America led the IoT device management market in 2022 and is predicted to maintain its dominance, driven by the adoption of Industry 4.0 and other emerging technologies across various industry applications. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, attributed to the surge in digital transformation initiatives and the adoption of advanced technologies like cloud computing and data analytics, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Leading Market Players: -

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• PTC, Inc.

• Telit

• Smith Micro Software, Inc.

• Aeris

• Advantech Co., Ltd.

• Enhanced Telecommunications

• Bosch.IO Gmbh

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the IoT device management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The demand for IoT devices expanded across many industries as a result of a global trend toward remote work and the rise in reliance on digital solutions.

• IoT devices are embraced by businesses more frequently to support applications such as remote monitoring, asset tracking, and automation. This has increased the requirement for these devices to be managed and secured effectively.

• Organizations have looked for effective ways to remotely monitor, operate, and upgrade these devices, which has led to opportunities for device management platforms and services.

• The demand for comprehensive device management solutions is fueled by the urgent requirement for strong security measures to safeguard sensitive data acquired by IoT devices.

