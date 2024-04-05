Automotive Motors Market is Likely to Upsurge USD 77,499.4 Million Globally by 2032, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth
The market for automotive motors is being driven by several factors, including the growing global vehicle productionWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Type (DC Brushed Motors, Brushless DC Motors, Stepper Motors, and Traction Motors), Vehicle Type (Two-wheelers, ICE Passenger Cars, ICE Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles), and Application (HVAC, Engine, Safety & Security, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the automotive motors market size was valued at $47,203.12 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach $ 77,499.4 Million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.03% from 2023 to 2032.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6187
The automotive market is positively affected by safety regulations implemented by government for installation of power window, airbags, and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) in every vehicle. Europe and North America have been witnessed to follow these regulations more stringently as compared to Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. However, in developing countries, OEMs are providing key less entry and anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard features in vehicles, supporting the government to improve safety measures, which boosts the sales of automotive motors. These safety systems need separate motors to function smoothly and to communicate with other components of vehicle to provide complete safety to passengers. Hence, as the incorporation of safety features has been made obligatory, the demand for automotive motors is anticipated to grow, which fuels the growth of the market.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The key players profiled in the automotive motors market share include Key players operating in the global automotive motors market are BorgWarner Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Inteva Products, LLC, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Valeo, among others.
The significant impacting factors in the growth of the automotive motors market include high demand for safety and convenience features, rise in requirement of electric vehicles, and stringent safety regulations set by government for automotive industry. Further, decrease in global vehicle production, increase in trend of shared mobility, wide number of applications employing the use of electric motors, and concept of autonomous cars have strong impact on the market. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the automotive motors market during the forecast period (2023-2032).
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-motors-market/purchase-options
People who are not capable of purchasing a car can experience seamless travel through mobility services. Mobility as a service decreases the costs to the user by providing improved utilization of transport services such as car sharing and ride hails. Also, such services reduce city congestion and decrease overall vehicle emissions. Therefore, digitally-enabled car sharing, and ride-hailing manages travel needs in the smartest way and it also provides a hassle-free and environmentally sound alternative to private car ownership. This sharing and ride hailing activity that includes the entire process from travel planning till payments can be handled by a single mobile app. In coming years, ride hailing services are projected to play a major role in this space by reducing the manual tasks and thereby minimizing the overall time and cost. This trend is expected to hamper the growth of the automotive motors market.
Based on vehicle type, the two wheelers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-third of the global automotive motors market, however others segment is estimated to lead the market segment during the forecast period. Two wheelers are generally less costly when compared with other vehicle types and serve as an economical option. In addition, two-wheelers serve various riding purposes, which include daily commuting, off-road riding, long-distance travelling, cruising, and others, thereby driving the market growth.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Vehicle manufacturers use HVAC technology in vehicles to improve the vehicle’s indoor air quality as well as to provide the comfortable environment inside the vehicle, thereby boosting the growth of the market. In addition, HVAC also plays an important role in windshield/window defogging, which further drives the market growth. Various vehicle manufacturers, such as Audi, Mercedes, and BMW, focus on customized and consumer-friendly HVAC systems. For instance, the BMW 6 Series supports automatic air conditioning, including air distribution for driver and passengers, fogging sensor, and automatic climate control system.
𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6187
Based on type, the DC brushed motor accounted for the largest share in 2025, contributing to nearly half of the global automotive motors market revenue, these motors are well-suited for challenging operational conditions characterized by fluctuating temperatures. Key drivers of market growth include the use of uncomplicated and cost-effective controllers, reduced overall construction expenses, and the capacity to undergo rebuilding to extend their lifespan. The surging demand for electric motor vehicles, driven by growing environmental concerns related to combustion-based vehicles, is fueling the need for brushed DC motors within the automotive sector. Moreover, the rising need for features such as sunroof systems, windshield wipers, automated doors, and adjustable mirrors in vehicles is impacting market growth positively. The companies are focusing on developing these motors with advanced functionality. For instance, in January 2022, BMW developed the BMW iX M60 using a brushed DC motor that operates without the use of magnets.
𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘
By type, the DC brushed motors segment generated the highest revenue in the automotive motors market analysis in 2022.
LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period while considering automotive motors market growth.
Latin America leads the market in the LAMEA region.
The leading companies listed in the automotive motors market report expects high revenue from automotive motors market returns.
𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:
Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/06/21/2465881/0/en/Automotive-Regenerative-Braking-System-Market-to-Hit-23-18-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html
Automotive Acoustic Material Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/03/15/2627963/0/en/Automotive-Acoustic-Material-Market-Size-to-Reach-6-6-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html
Automotive Differential Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/10/25/2319994/0/en/Automotive-Differential-Market-to-Garner-32-29-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html#:~:text=Portland%2C%20OR%2C%20Oct.,4.7%25%20from%202021%20to%202030.
Automotive Operating System Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-operating-system-market-to-reach-20-4-billion-globally-by-2032-at-14-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301879738.html
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 5038946022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn