Biocides Market Size, Analysis, Trends, Opportunities And Strategies 2021-2031

Biocides Market Size, Share, Trends, Insights, Major Companie, End-user industry, Region And Industry Forecast 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global biocides market witnessed a revenue of $12.7 billion in 2019, and it is projected to reach $20.7 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, key strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive landscape.

The growth of the global biocides market is driven by an increasing demand for clean water for both domestic and industrial purposes, as well as a rise in end-user applications. However, challenges such as environmental regulations on toxic biocides and fluctuations in raw material prices are hindering market growth. Nevertheless, opportunities such as the market potential for silver-based biocides and advancements in total organic biocide systems are expected to emerge in the coming years.

Biocides are substances or chemicals used to combat pests or microorganisms, including mold, bacteria, algae, insects, and rodents. They find applications in various products such as disinfectants, wood preservatives, rodenticides, and antifouling agents, and are utilized in diverse settings including homes, hospitals, and industries. Preservation applications dominate the market, representing the largest consumption of specialty biocides in terms of volume and value. Despite regulatory pressures, advancements in blending biocidal active substances and new technologies can offer improved preservation solutions without requiring cautionary labeling.

The report identifies the halogen-based derivatives segment as the largest contributor, accounting for about two-fifths of the market share in 2019, and it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Conversely, the organic acid segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

In terms of end-users, agriculture and construction jointly held around one-fifth of the total market share in 2019, and they are expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. However, segments such as personal care, home care, and pharmaceuticals are projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounted for around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and it is expected to maintain its dominance with the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report also assesses regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Key market players analyzed in the report include Berkshire Hathaway, BASF SE, DuPont, Kerry, Solvay SA, Lonza Group AG, Lanxess AG, Thor Group Limited, Clariant AG, Corbion N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., and Nouryon.

