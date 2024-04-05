Hippocrat and ResearchHub Join Forces to Tackle Global Healthcare Disparities through DeSci

NEW YORK, NY, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hippocrat, a WEB3 health data network provider, has announced a collaboration with ResearchHub to promote Decentralized Science (DeSci) and address global healthcare disparity issues through the power of artificial intelligence and decentralized healthcare solutions.





As part of this collaborative effort, Hippocrat and ResearchHub have launched a research bounty program on ResearchHub platform, offering rewards in cryptocurrency for researchers to conduct comprehensive research. The primary objective of this research is to identify potential populations and regions worldwide where Hippocrat's AI-powered telemedicine application could be effectively deployed to bridge the healthcare accessibility gap.

The research will focus on underserved populations and regions, such as medical deserts, crisis-stricken areas, and regions with limited access to healthcare. By identifying the most pressing healthcare needs and problems faced by these populations, Hippocrat aims to develop tailored telemedicine interventions that can significantly improve healthcare access and outcomes.

"We believe that everyone, regardless of their location or socioeconomic status, deserves access to quality healthcare," Hippocrat stated. "Through our collaboration with ResearchHub and the power of decentralized healthcare, we are taking a significant step towards making this vision a reality."

This initiative will serve as the foundation for a subsequent research study, which will involve surveying individuals from the identified populations and regions to validate the demand for and potential impact of Hippocrat's telemedicine application. This two-pronged approach ensures that the solutions developed are evidence-based and tailored to the specific needs of each community.

By leveraging the power of AI and decentralized healthcare, Hippocrat and ResearchHub are paving the way for a future where healthcare disparities are a thing of the past. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the fight for equitable healthcare access and serves as a testament to the transformative potential of DeSci in addressing global challenges.

About ResearchHub

ResearchHub is an open-science platform that enables discussions, peer-reviews, publications and more. More on https://www.researchhub.com/

About Hippocrat

Hippocrat is transforming healthcare by empowering individuals to take control of their health data through blockchain and zero-knowledge proof technologies. Within the HPO ecosystem, personal ownership of health data not only enhances the quality of personalized medical care but also contributes to global health.

