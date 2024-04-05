MEDIA RELEASE – A TRIBUTE TO A PATRIOTIC PATRON

The Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG) and its network of supporters are mourning the loss of the Organization’s long serving Patron, Honorable Tuisugaletaua Sofara Avea.

Hon. Tuisuga as he is kindly referred to by his SVSG aiga, is known for his patriotic spirit in his role as Patron. This patriotism was evidence by his pursuit of funding, volunteer, sponsorship and any form of support to sustain the work of SVSG over the years.

When SVSG was set up in 2005 by a group of volunteers with the heart to support the abused and the marginalized members of the community, Hon. Tuisuga was in his first term as a Parliamentarian for the Samoa Legislative Assembly.

It was in 2008 when Hon. Tuisuga’s patriotic spirit lead to his becoming the incumbent Patron for SVSG, a position he held with humility for sixteen (16) years until his passing in March 2024.

Amongst the milestones Hon. Tuisuga helped SVSG to achieve included:

Securing the first funding support from any donor (local or international) from the government of Samoa in 2010, to implement the ‘No to Rape and Indecent Act’ national campaign by SVSG, to address the increase in the number of sexual abuse cases of young girls, reported to SVSG.

Advocating for government land at Tuanaimato to be leased to SVSG in 2011, enabling the Rotary Club of Surfers Paradise in Queensland Australia to build the first shelter for abused children in Samoa – The House of Hope.

Gathering the global SVSG aiga during the inaugural SVSG Regional Meeting in Apia in 2013, where he addressed the gathering “We started small, but with very big hearts. It is your belief in us that enabled us to accomplish so much.”

When SVSG opened the School of Hope on Campus for the abused children in 2013, Hon. Tuisuga successfully lobbied to government to include the School under the government’s financing assistance for private and special schools. The first funding for the School of Hope was received in 2014 and up todate, the school remains a beneficiary of the now One Government Grant.

In recent years, Hon. Tuisuga became more involved with SVSG’s support services for women and children experiencing violence, including the offenders of violence rehabilitation program. He visited the Campus and spent time with the children. He encouraged the offenders of violence to do good by God as it is right and just.

For the Board, management, staff, SVSG village representatives and volunteers, Hon. Tuisuga has left us with a legacy of diligence and perseverance; work hard, being persistence and remain dedicated to helping others.

“You will be sorely missed Hon. Tuisugaletaua Sofara Aveau. Rest well and rest in peace, knowing that you have impacted so many lives of the people of Samoa, as the Patron of the Samoa Victim Support Group.” Silliniu Lina Chang, SVSG President.

ENDS.

SOURCE – Samoa Victim Support Group