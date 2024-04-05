Remarks by Chargé d’Affaires Noriko Horiuchi at the USCG Addendum Signing Ceremony – U.S. Embassy Lobby

SAMOA, April 5 - Friday April 5, 2024, at 1300

Faafetai tele lava Superintendent Tai Tapu for leading us in prayer this afternoon.

• Honorable Faualo Harry Schuster, Minister of Police, Prisons and Corrections Services;

• Commissioner of Police, Prisons and Corrections Services;

• Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries;

• Distinguished guests from the government of Samoa;

• Members of the media;

• Ladies and gentlemen.

I’m honored to be here today as we mark a significant step forward in the continuous partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard and the Independent State of Samoa. Today, we sign an addendum to the existing U.S.-Samoa Bilateral Law Enforcement Agreement known as the ‘Shiprider Agreement’ enacted in 2012.

This addition is a means to assist Samoa and the region with maritime and fisheries enforcement. It allows Samoan maritime police to use U.S. Coast Guard and Navy assets with embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement teams, when they are in Samoan waters, to enforce the maritime laws of Samoa.

With the signing of this addition, the agreement becomes a valuable tool for Samoa, enabling strengthened maritime law enforcement operations through close collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard to serve in the capacity of Samoa. This collaboration aims to deter illegal and predatory fishing activities, safeguarding the vital marine ecosystems and livelihoods of Samoans.

Most importantly, this addition ensures that Samoa will maintain its coastal state authority and sovereignty during all U.S. Coast Guard exclusive economic zone and territorial sea operations. It is intended to complement the amazing ongoing efforts of Samoan Shipriders. Additionally, it aims to enhance our collaborative partnership capabilities, elevate Samoan maritime domain awareness, and bolster our strong foundation for communications by allowing Samoa to request U.S. Coast Guard support even in the absence of a Samoan officer onboard.

Through law enforcement collaboration, continued community engagements, and subject matter exchanges, we are building a network that safeguards shared resources and fosters a prosperous and secure Blue Pacific. May this partnership continue to strengthen the bonds between the U.S. and Samoa and pave the way for a safer, more resilient future for all.

In closing, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has contributed to bringing this day to fruition, both from the government of Samoa and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Together, we are not just building resilience but also fostering relationships that will empower our region to meet future challenges with unity and strength.

Faafetai tele lava, Soifua, ma ia Manuia!!!

SOURCE – US Embassy Apia, Samoa