Predicine to Present 15 Liquid Biopsy Studies at AACR 2024

HAYWARD, Calif., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predicine, Inc. A leading precision oncology company, announced today that it will present data from 15 ctDNA studies at AACR 2024, spotlighting the clinical utility of Predicine’s genomic and epigenomic liquid biopsy solutions for patient selection, disease monitoring, and disease mechanism studies.

The forthcoming data represents significant potential for the practical application of Predicine’s cutting-edge liquid biopsy technology in personalized cancer care, clinical trials and Companion Diagnostic (CDx) advancement.

Numerous studies to be unveiled at the conference emphasize the distinct advantages of personalized PredicineBEACON™ and methylation-based PredicineALERT™ MRD underscoring the clinical utility of Predicine’s complete range of liquid biopsy solutions in biomarker discovery, therapy selection, response monitoring and drug resistance mechanism analyses.

Predicine Oral Presentation Presenter Title Product Tuesday, April 9 | 10:45 am – 11:05 am Harshabad Singh Biomarkers for optimal precision

therapy in gastroesophageal

cancers PredicineBEACON™

PredicineALERT™

PredicineCARE™ ULTRA

Full List of Predicine Presentations Abstract Poster Title Product Sunday, April 7 | 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm



940 8 Integrated analysis of ctDNA fragmentomics, DNA methylation

and cfRNA transcription in metastatic

castration-resistant prostate cancer

(mCRPC) PredicineCOMPLETE™ Monday, April 8 | 9:00 am – 12:30 pm 2410 6 Comparative Genomic Profiling of

Unresectable NSCLC Patients in the

U.S. and China Using A Globally

Harmonized Liquid Biopsy

Approach PredicineCARE™ 1752 7 Comprehensive genomic profiling

of advanced breast cancer

subtypes: insights from liquid

biopsy analysis and implications for

personalized therapies PredicineCARE™ 2294 5 Monitoring glioma treatment

response through longitudinal

analysis of cell-free DNA in

cerebrospinal fluid: Insights from a

comprehensive study using next-

generation sequencing PredicineCARE™

PredicineSCORE™ 2302 13 Innovative blood-based cell-free

RNA whole transcriptome

sequencing for comprehensive RNA

profiling in patient plasma samples

and its clinical applications cfRNA whole

trascriptome

sequencing (WTS) assay 1738 23 Precise detection of benign and

malignant renal tumor via

epigenetic characteristics of urinary

cell-free DNA PredicineEPIC™ Monday, April 8 | 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm 3663 8 Extending and analytical validation

of a hematological cancer panel for

simultaneous detection of driver

mutations, copy number variations

and translocations in tissue and

blood samples PredicineHEME™ 3669 14 Clinical applications of urinary DNA

methylation biomarkers for

identifying patients with non-

muscle invasive bladder cancer PredicineEPIC™

PredicineBEACON™ 3505 27 Classification of cancer subtypes by

cfDNA fragmentomics analysis PredicineSCORE™ 3479 1 Evaluation of Subclonal

Deconvolution Pipelines Using

Reference Cell-lines and Patient

Plasma Samples PredicineWES+™ Tuesday, April 9 | 9:00 am – 12:30 pm 5029 16 VAF in ctDNA correlated with

advanced breast cancer tumor

burden and prognosis PredicineCARE™ 4878 3 Enhancing Non-Invasive Detection

of Urotherlial Carcinoma through

Combined Cytology and

Methylation Profiling of urinary cell-

free DNA PredicineEPIC™ 5015 2 Genomic Profiling of Colorectal

Cancer – Insights from Liquid

Biopsy Comparisons between U.S.

and China Cohorts PredicineCARE™ 4950 15 Applying Fragmentomics Profiles of

Plasma Cell-free DNA for Breast

Cancer Detection PredicineSCORE™

About Predicine

Predicine is a global molecular insights company that is committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology, and infectious disease diagnostics. Predicine is developing proprietary cell-free DNA- and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technologies to enable minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for early cancer detection, treatment selection, therapy response, minimal residual disease monitoring and disease progression. The Predicine portfolio includes blood-, urine-, and tissue-based NGS assays designed for global harmonized use in research, clinical investigation, and CDx development. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Shanghai, Berlin, Singapore, Beijing, Suzhou, and Harbin. Predicine is partnering and collaborating with leading biopharma companies, institutions, and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale. Further information is available on the company’s website, http://www.predicine.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or @Predicine on Twitter. Reach out to us at media@predicine.com.

