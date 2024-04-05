Submit Release
Predicine to Present 15 Liquid Biopsy Studies at AACR 2024

HAYWARD, Calif., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predicine, Inc. A leading precision oncology company, announced today that it will present data from 15 ctDNA studies at AACR 2024, spotlighting the clinical utility of Predicine’s genomic and epigenomic liquid biopsy solutions for patient selection, disease monitoring, and disease mechanism studies.

The forthcoming data represents significant potential for the practical application of Predicine’s cutting-edge liquid biopsy technology in personalized cancer care, clinical trials and Companion Diagnostic (CDx) advancement.

Numerous studies to be unveiled at the conference emphasize the distinct advantages of personalized PredicineBEACON™ and methylation-based PredicineALERT™ MRD underscoring the clinical utility of Predicine’s complete range of liquid biopsy solutions in biomarker discovery, therapy selection, response monitoring and drug resistance mechanism analyses.

     
Predicine Oral Presentation    
Presenter Title  Product
     
Tuesday, April 9 | 10:45 am – 11:05 am
     
Harshabad Singh Biomarkers for optimal precision
therapy in gastroesophageal
cancers		 PredicineBEACON™
PredicineALERT™
PredicineCARE™ ULTRA

 

Full List of Predicine Presentations   
Abstract Poster Title Product
Sunday, April 7 | 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

940 8 Integrated analysis of ctDNA fragmentomics, DNA methylation
and cfRNA transcription in metastatic
castration-resistant prostate cancer
(mCRPC)		 PredicineCOMPLETE™
       
Monday, April 8 | 9:00 am – 12:30 pm
       
2410  6 Comparative Genomic Profiling of 
Unresectable NSCLC Patients in the
U.S. and China Using A Globally
Harmonized Liquid Biopsy
Approach		  PredicineCARE™
       
1752 7 Comprehensive genomic profiling 
of advanced breast cancer
subtypes: insights from liquid
biopsy analysis and implications for
personalized therapies		  PredicineCARE™
       
2294 5 Monitoring glioma treatment
response through longitudinal 
analysis of cell-free DNA in
cerebrospinal fluid: Insights from a
comprehensive study using next-
generation sequencing		 PredicineCARE™
PredicineSCORE™
       
2302  13 Innovative blood-based cell-free 
RNA whole transcriptome 
sequencing for comprehensive RNA 
profiling in patient plasma samples
and its clinical applications		 cfRNA whole
trascriptome
sequencing (WTS) assay
       
1738 23 Precise detection of benign and 
malignant renal tumor via
epigenetic characteristics of urinary
cell-free DNA		 PredicineEPIC™
       
Monday, April 8 | 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
       
3663 8 Extending and analytical validation 
of a hematological cancer panel for
simultaneous detection of driver
mutations, copy number variations
and translocations in tissue and
blood samples		 PredicineHEME™
       
3669 14 Clinical applications of urinary DNA 
methylation biomarkers for 
identifying patients with non-
muscle invasive bladder cancer		 PredicineEPIC™
PredicineBEACON™
       
3505 27 Classification of cancer subtypes by 
cfDNA fragmentomics analysis		 PredicineSCORE™
       
3479 1 Evaluation of Subclonal 
Deconvolution Pipelines Using
Reference Cell-lines and Patient
Plasma Samples		 PredicineWES+™
       
Tuesday, April 9 | 9:00 am – 12:30 pm
       
5029 16 VAF in ctDNA correlated with 
advanced breast cancer tumor
burden and prognosis		 PredicineCARE™
       
4878 3 Enhancing Non-Invasive Detection 
of Urotherlial Carcinoma through
Combined Cytology and
Methylation Profiling of urinary cell-
free DNA		 PredicineEPIC™
       
5015 2 Genomic Profiling of Colorectal 
Cancer – Insights from Liquid
Biopsy Comparisons between U.S.
and China Cohorts		 PredicineCARE™
       
4950 15 Applying Fragmentomics Profiles of 
Plasma Cell-free DNA for Breast
Cancer Detection		 PredicineSCORE™
       

About Predicine

Predicine is a global molecular insights company that is committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology, and infectious disease diagnostics. Predicine is developing proprietary cell-free DNA- and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technologies to enable minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for early cancer detection, treatment selection, therapy response, minimal residual disease monitoring and disease progression. The Predicine portfolio includes blood-, urine-, and tissue-based NGS assays designed for global harmonized use in research, clinical investigation, and CDx development. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Shanghai, Berlin, Singapore, Beijing, Suzhou, and Harbin. Predicine is partnering and collaborating with leading biopharma companies, institutions, and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale. Further information is available on the company’s website, http://www.predicine.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or @Predicine on Twitter. Reach out to us at media@predicine.com.

Contact Information:

Predicine, Inc.
media@predicine.com


Primary Logo

