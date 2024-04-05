Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market Set to Reach $38.77 billion by 2026: A 10.2% CAGR Anticipated

People have become very health conscious today as prevalence of chronic diseases has increased over the years. As a result of which consumption of organic products has experienced growth. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market by Type (Organic Milk, Organic Yogurt, Organic Cheese, and Other Organic Dairy Food and Drinks): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global organic dairy food and drinks market accounted for $17.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $38.77 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Organic dairy food and drinks are manufactured by using organic milk as a raw material collected from livestock with the help of organic farming methods. It mainly includes perishable products such as milk, yoghurt, cheese, butter, and ice cream, which are used on a daily basis by consumers. Factors such as unique nutrient package and benefits provided by dairy food and drinks, make them an important part of a consumer’s life.

Rising awareness regarding health concerns, emergence of environment protection, rapid technological development of novel products, and surge in government initiative to encourage organic farming techniques have boosted the growth of the global organic dairy food and drinks market.

💠Organic cheese segment to manifest the fastest growth by 2026

By product type, the organic cheese segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, owing to availability of quality natural cheese at affordable prices and with new flavors. Moreover, continuous addition of flavors with peppery, smoky, and gourmet varieties with nuts and dry fruits supplement the market. However, the organic milk segment dominated the market, accounting nearly half of the market, owing to rise in health awareness and increased focus on animal welfare and environment protection coupled with trend of using organic milk to reduce health risk. The report offers an analysis of the other segments such as organic yogurt and other organic dairy food and drinks.

💠North America holds lion's share

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to increase in consumption of healthy and natural products due to rise in the prevalence of diseases and benefits of organic products over the regular dairy products. Moreover, the developed retail structures that allow consumers to conveniently purchase food items and beverages supplement the market growth. However, the market across the Europe region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in preference on buying natural products and strong retail channels.

💠Key findings of the Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market:

▶Based on type, the organic milk segment in the organic dairy food and drinks market was valued at $8,132.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2026.

▶Based on type, the organic yogurt segment was contributed $2,661.3 in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2026.

▶Based on type, the organic cheese segment in the organic dairy food and drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6 % to reach $7,591.9 million in 2026.

▶Based on type, other organic dairy food and drinks accounted for 20.5% of the organic dairy food and drinks market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019-2026.

▶In terms of value, North America and Europe contributed a significant high market share in 2018.

💠Major market players

The market report analyses the major market players such as BJ's Wholesale Club Inc, Danone (horizon organic), Chobani, LLC, Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative, General Mills, Inc., Safeway Inc., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Straus Family Creamery, Stonyfield Farm, Inc., and Unilever Group.

