One-off Support for people in situations of extreme vulnerability

Fri. 05 of April of 2024, 11:03h
O Conselho de Ministros, na reunião de 3 de abril de 2024, aprovou o projeto de draft Decree-Law presented by the Minister of Social Solidarity and Inclusion, Verónica das Dores, to establish the One-off Support for people in situations of extreme vulnerability433482946_404264085655207_6984741273989201621_n

With the approval of this Decree-Law, the aim is to establish support for the most deprived people, which the State will grant to individuals and families who find themselves in situations of extreme vulnerability. The aim of this assistance is to ensure that beneficiaries can temporarily meet their basic needs, minimising their suffering and providing them with better conditions of human dignity during the process of social reintegration.

The type of support to be given to the neediest people and the amount depends on the assessment of the situation of social vulnerability by the professional from the government department responsible for social assistance, who will assess the existence of conditions of extreme vulnerability.

One-off Support for people in situations of extreme vulnerability

