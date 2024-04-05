The Council of Ministers approved amendment to the Executive Committee to Establish a Special Economic Development Zone in Oe-Cússe Ambeno

Fri. 05 of April of 2024, 09:35h

The Council of Ministers, at the April 3rd, 2024 meeting, approved the draft Government Resolution, presented by the Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, for the first amendment to Government Resolution no. 7/2024, of January 24th, on the Creation of the Executive Committee to Establish a Special Economic Development Zone in Oe-Cússe Ambeno.

This Government Resolution aims to improve and clarify the functioning of the Executive Committee, which is responsible for preparing a detailed study for implementing a Special Economic Zone in the region. Thus, the institutional relationship and remuneration of the committee members are clarified, as are the procedures for submitting legal proposals and reports on the situation of the region and the Special Economic Zone.

This amendment establishes that the Committee Coordinator, in addition to the same monthly remuneration, will also receive supplements equal to those provided for the President of the Special Administrative Region of Oe-Cússe Ambeno (RAEOA). Likewise, the Vice-Coordinators, in addition to equal monthly remuneration, will receive supplements equal to those provided for the Regional Secretaries of the RAEOA Authority.

The detailed study that the Committee will produce must now include preparing a proposal for the legal framework of the Special Economic Zone and defining its functional structure. The Committee is also tasked with preparing and presenting a report on the status of the region and the former Special Economic Zone when it takes office.

The Government Resolution also clarifies that the Committee is under the direct supervision of the Prime Minister and that the Vice-Coordinators assist the Coordinator in his mission, following the competencies delegated to them by the Coordinator.