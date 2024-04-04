Senate Bill 1124 Printer's Number 1478

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - of the certification or similar certificate or

license. The statement required by this clause shall

include the same information with respect to any

other business in which the applicant has or has ever

had an interest.

(2) The legal business name, any assumed business name,

designated business address, physical address, telephone

number and email address of the applicant.

(3) For an out-of-State business entity, the legal

business name, any assumed business name, designated business

address, physical address, telephone number and email address

of the applicant and any identification number issued to the

applicant by the applicant's state or political subdivision

through registration, licensing or verification systems, if

applicable.

(4) For any individual, sole proprietor, primary owner

or officer, including a chief executive officer, chief

financial officer, chief operating officer or an equivalent

officer, of a business entity, the name of all other persons

with an ownership interest in the applicant that are not

identified under paragraph (1). This paragraph does not apply

to shareholders with less than a 5% ownership interest in a

publicly traded corporation.

(5) A description of the nature of the business of the

applicant.

(6) Whether the applicant has been suspended or debarred

within the last 10 years.

(7) Proof of financial responsibility, which may include

liability insurance or bonding, or self-insurance.

(8) The fee specified under section 10.

