Senate Bill 1128 Printer's Number 1479

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1479

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1128

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY KANE, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, KEARNEY AND CAPPELLETTI,

APRIL 4, 2024

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

APRIL 4, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in restructuring of electric utility

industry, further providing for duties of electric

distribution companies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2807(e) of Title 66 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 2807. Duties of electric distribution companies.

* * *

(e) Obligation to serve.--A default service provider's

obligation to provide electric generation supply service

following the expiration of a generation rate cap specified

under section 2804(4) (relating to standards for restructuring

of electric industry) or a restructuring plan under section

2806(f) is revised as follows:

* * *

(8) If a customer served by an electric generation

