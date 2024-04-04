Senate Bill 1128 Printer's Number 1479
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1479
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1128
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY KANE, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, KEARNEY AND CAPPELLETTI,
APRIL 4, 2024
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
APRIL 4, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in restructuring of electric utility
industry, further providing for duties of electric
distribution companies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2807(e) of Title 66 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 2807. Duties of electric distribution companies.
* * *
(e) Obligation to serve.--A default service provider's
obligation to provide electric generation supply service
following the expiration of a generation rate cap specified
under section 2804(4) (relating to standards for restructuring
of electric industry) or a restructuring plan under section
2806(f) is revised as follows:
* * *
(8) If a customer served by an electric generation
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18