Rock Cliff Drive/Tavern Road Intersection, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Friday, April 5, 2024

The Rock Cliff Drive/Tavern Road Intersection, in Berkeley County, will be closed from 6 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2024, through 6 a.m. on Monday, April 7, 2024, to allow for the conversion of the intersection from a four-way stop to a permanent roundabout configuration. Motorists should seek an alternate route around the project. Trucks traveling between Interstate 81 Exit 14 and Martinsburg are advised to use Edwin Miller Boulevard and I-81, Exit 16. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
 
Questions regarding the project can be directed to the District Five Construction Department at (681) 320-2078.​​

