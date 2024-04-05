Wirt County Route 22, Lynn Camp Road, Will be Closed on Thursday, April 4, 2024

Page Content

Wirt County Route 22, Lynn Camp Road, will be closed beginning at the intersection of Wirt County Route 7, Garfield Avenue, at milepost .4, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024, through Wednesday, April 17, 2024, for a slip repair.



The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open overnight and on the weekends. We will accommodate school buses and emergency vehicles. Motorists are asked to utilize the alternate route which is Wirt County Route 18, Courtney Ridge. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​