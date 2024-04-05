Educational Robots Market is anticipated to reach US$4.833 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.04%
The educational robots market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.04% from US$1.607 billion in 2022 to US$4.833 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the educational robots market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.04% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$4.833 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the educational robots market during the forecasted period is the growing amount of focus on STEM or Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education for students as this provides a captivating and hands-on approach for students to delve into STEM concepts and plays a crucial role in preparing students for the future workforce.
Another factor that boosts the sales of educational robots in the market is the growing advancements in robotics technology which is making them attainable for educational purposes with their versatility of robots, affordability, and user-friendliness. Also, the growing popularity of these robots as a learning tool and growth in spending on research and development coupled with the emergence of affordable educational robots are all contributing to grow the educational robots market over the forecast period.
The educational robots market, by component, is divided into two types- software and hardware. Educational robots contain both components of software and hardware together to provide engaging learning experiences for students and more efficiency which contributes to grow the market for educational robots over the forecast period. The software components include programming environment, APIs (Application Programming Interfaces), simulation or virtual environments, firmware, and others which all contribute to increasing the robot's smooth operation and enhanced performance.
The educational robots market, by end-user, is divided into two types- K-12 schools and universities. There are several end-users for educational robots which contributes to growing the demand for them and fuelling the market growth. For instance, educational robots in K-12 schools often come with teacher training, lesson plans, and curriculum resources that can support integration into various subjects, including computer science, science, mathematics, and engineering.
The North American and European regions are expected to witness significant growth in the educational robots market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing adoption of new technological advancements that include cutting-edge technology of educational robots for teaching purposes. The growth of demand for educational robots in these regions is significantly high with rapid development in the robotics field coupled with high-income nations and significant investments made in the industry for its development. Therefore, these factors will contribute to boost the educational robots market in the regions over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the educational robots market, such as Wonder Workshop, Inc., Ozobot & Evollve, Inc., Makeblock, Co. Ltd., Sphero, Lego Mindstorm NXT, Pitsco, Inc., Robothink, Fischertechnik GmbH, Modular Robotics, and Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence.
The analytics report categorizes the educational robots market using the following criteria:
• By Component
o Software
o Hardware
• Sensor
• Control System
• Actuator
• Others
• By End-User
o K-12 Schools
o Universities
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Wonder Workshop, Inc.
• Ozobot & Evollve, Inc.
• Makeblock, Co. Ltd.
• Sphero
• Lego Mindstorm NXT
• Pitsco, Inc.
• Robothink
• Fischertechnik GmbH
• Modular Robotics
• Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence
