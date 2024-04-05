Uncooled Infrared Imaging Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 9.28% to reach US$7.265 billion by 2029
The uncooled Infrared Imaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.28% from US$3.902 billion in 2022 to US$7.265 billion by 2029.
The uncooled Infrared Imaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.28% from US$3.902 billion in 2022 to US$7.265 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the uncooled Infrared Imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.28% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$7.265 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
One of the key growth drivers to propel the uncooled infrared imaging market during the forecasted period is the growing application of uncooled infrared imaging in several industries across the globe coupled with the healthcare sector. They provide a notable advantage in cost-effectiveness, making them accessible across diverse applications and user bases hence, the market growth is anticipated to boost for uncooled infrared imaging technology.
Another factor that boosts the sales of uncooled infrared imaging in the market is the growing adoption of electric vehicles or EVs across the globe and consumer electronics products like the integration of thermal imaging in smartphone and home security systems. The technology incorporated in these house security systems is uncooled infrared imaging technology is widely used for people-sensing and motion systems, such as detecting intruders or activating lights in buildings.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/uncooled-infrared-imaging-market
The uncooled infrared imaging market, by camera core, is divided into six types- pyroelectric, thermopile, microbolometer, mercury cadmium telluride, indium gallium arsenide, and ferroelectric. There are different camera cores available for uncooled infrared imaging like pyroelectric thermopile can provide a solution for capturing thermal images without the need for cryogenic cooling and can be cost-effective and efficient. Therefore, the variation in camera cores for uncooled infrared imaging is contributing to market growth.
The uncooled infrared imaging market, by wavelength, is divided into three types- short, medium, and long. Uncooled infrared imaging can be used in different wavelengths for different purposes for instance the long wavelength is roughly between 8 to 14 micrometers and it corresponds to the wavelengths at which most objects emit thermal radiation due to their temperature. Hence, the different wavelength for different needs is anticipated to boost the market growth.
The uncooled infrared imaging market, by product, is divided into two types- fixed and portable. The uncooled infrared imaging system can be portable and fixed and is adapted to different environments and applications. For instance, fixed uncooled infrared imaging systems can be installed in permanent locations and are used for continuous monitoring and surveillance. Hence, the availability of both products is anticipated to propel the uncooled infrared imaging market.
The uncooled infrared imaging market, by industry vertical, is divided into three types- security and defense, consumer electronics, and healthcare. There are different applications for uncooled infrared imaging systems at different industry verticals which is predicted to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in the healthcare industry, the uncooled infrared imaging system is used to identify internal infections, wounds, or inflammations, and for imaging body parts and accurately gauging skin temperature.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the uncooled infrared imaging market during the forecasted period as this region has growing investments and developments in technologies for uncooled infrared imaging systems and in industries where it has applications like aerospace and healthcare. Also, the growth of GDP in several countries in the North American region has made the economies of those countries stable and robust therefore, the market growth for uncooled infrared imaging systems is anticipated to see a significant rise in the North American region over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the uncooled infrared imaging market, such as Photonis (Xenics), Teledyne Technologies (FLIR Systems, Inc.), Cantronic Systems, Inc., BAE Systems, Bosch (Fraunhofer IMS), Teledyne DALSA, TOPTICA Photonics AG (DS Photonics), Rochester Precision Optics, VIGO System, Irvine Sensors Corp., and Zhejiang ULIRVISION Technology Co., LTD.
The market analytics report segments the uncooled infrared imaging market using the following criteria:
• By Camera Core
o Pyro Electric
o Thermopile
o Microbolometer
o Mercury Cadmium Telluride
o Indium Gallium Arsenide
o Ferro Electric
o Others
• By Wavelength
o Short
o Medium
o Long
• By Product Type
o Fixed
o Portable
• By Industry Vertical
o Security and Defence
o Consumer Electronics
o Healthcare
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Australia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Photonis (Xenics)
• Teledyne Technologies (FLIR Systems, Inc.)
• Cantronic Systems, Inc.
• BAE Systems
• Bosch (Fraunhofer IMS)
• Teledyne DALSA
• TOPTICA Photonics AG (DS Photonics)
• Rochester Precision Optics
• VIGO System
• Irvine Sensors Corp.
• Zhejiang ULIRVISION Technology Co., LTD.
Explore More Reports:
• Infrared Sensor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/infrared-sensor-market
• Infrared Spectroscopy Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/infrared-spectroscopy-market
• Infrared Detector Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/infrared-detector-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn